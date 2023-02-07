English
    Renaissance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Renaissance Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore in December 2022 down 6.46% from Rs. 773.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2022 down 18.92% from Rs. 33.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2022 down 26.81% from Rs. 68.47 crore in December 2021.

    Renaissance Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations723.91440.19773.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations723.91440.19773.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials212.81347.17267.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.62105.05148.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks217.68-161.55181.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5428.5624.99
    Depreciation7.808.5610.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.2184.5983.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.2527.8157.39
    Other Income1.061.491.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3129.3058.40
    Interest10.7110.417.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6018.8950.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6018.8950.53
    Tax3.293.3517.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.3115.5433.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.50---0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8115.5432.98
    Minority Interest-0.82-0.030.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.9915.5133.29
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.8818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.861.6417.82
    Diluted EPS2.841.6317.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.861.6417.82
    Diluted EPS2.841.6317.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
