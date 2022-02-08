Renaissance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 773.93 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.93 crore in December 2021 up 4.6% from Rs. 739.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.29 crore in December 2021 up 31.4% from Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.47 crore in December 2021 up 41.58% from Rs. 48.36 crore in December 2020.

Renaissance EPS has increased to Rs. 17.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.56 in December 2020.

Renaissance shares closed at 1,026.25 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.35% returns over the last 6 months and 227.98% over the last 12 months.