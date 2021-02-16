Renaissance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.89 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.89 crore in December 2020 down 17.16% from Rs. 893.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2020 down 42.15% from Rs. 43.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.36 crore in December 2020 down 30.44% from Rs. 69.52 crore in December 2019.

Renaissance EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 23.45 in December 2019.

Renaissance shares closed at 289.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.