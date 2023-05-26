Remsons Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.14 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.14 crore in March 2023 up 2.07% from Rs. 61.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 3.03% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2023 up 8.08% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in March 2022.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 249.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.34% returns over the last 6 months and 27.54% over the last 12 months.