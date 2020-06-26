Remsons Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.52 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.52 crore in March 2020 down 3.98% from Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 up 50.27% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2020 up 22.06% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2019.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2019.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 74.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.40% returns over the last 6 months and -21.76% over the last 12 months.