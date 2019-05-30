Remsons Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.99 crore in March 2019 up 2.63% from Rs. 36.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 down 79.84% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2019 down 49.88% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2018.

Remsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2018.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 81.30 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and -15.71% over the last 12 months.