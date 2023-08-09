English
    Remsons Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore, down 7.54% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore in June 2023 down 7.54% from Rs. 64.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 up 14.72% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 up 27.9% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022.

    Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2022.

    Remsons Ind shares closed at 368.80 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.44% over the last 12 months.

    Remsons Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.9263.1464.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.9263.1464.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.7339.9544.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.171.110.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-0.04-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.999.668.94
    Depreciation1.791.661.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.577.396.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.993.412.61
    Other Income0.400.680.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.394.092.66
    Interest1.561.371.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.842.731.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.842.731.49
    Tax0.580.770.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.251.961.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.251.961.09
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.193.431.91
    Diluted EPS2.193.431.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.193.431.91
    Diluted EPS2.193.431.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

