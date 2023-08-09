Remsons Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore, down 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore in June 2023 down 7.54% from Rs. 64.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 up 14.72% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 up 27.9% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2022.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 368.80 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.32% returns over the last 6 months and 68.44% over the last 12 months.