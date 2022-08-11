Remsons Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.80 crore, up 83.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.80 crore in June 2022 up 83.94% from Rs. 35.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 177.66% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022 up 406.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 215.70 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.56% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.