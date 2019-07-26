Remsons Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.02 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.02 crore in June 2019 up 4.03% from Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2019 up 2.94% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2019 up 15.61% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2018.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2018.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 84.90 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.93% returns over the last 6 months and -5.67% over the last 12 months.