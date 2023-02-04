Remsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.76 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.76 crore in December 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 64.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2021.

