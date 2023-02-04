English
    Earnings

    Remsons Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.76 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.76 crore in December 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 64.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2021.

    Remsons Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.7670.2664.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.7670.2664.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.0648.8343.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.540.941.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24-1.48-1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.099.558.96
    Depreciation1.631.511.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.146.915.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.064.004.13
    Other Income0.900.060.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.964.064.28
    Interest1.421.251.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.542.813.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.542.813.05
    Tax0.870.781.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.672.032.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.672.032.00
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.673.563.51
    Diluted EPS4.673.563.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.673.563.51
    Diluted EPS4.673.563.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited