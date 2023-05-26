English
    Remsons Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.44 crore, down 3.95% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Remsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.44 crore in March 2023 down 3.95% from Rs. 79.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 13.02% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2023 up 4.61% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022.

    Remsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.14 in March 2022.

    Remsons Ind shares closed at 249.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 26.66% over the last 12 months.

    Remsons Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.4475.5979.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.4475.5979.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.2045.4044.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.112.541.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.261.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8713.8213.90
    Depreciation2.722.272.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.697.739.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.034.095.73
    Other Income0.640.74-0.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.674.835.47
    Interest1.481.921.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.192.913.84
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax4.192.913.84
    Tax1.630.860.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.552.052.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.552.052.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.552.052.93
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.473.595.14
    Diluted EPS4.473.595.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.473.595.14
    Diluted EPS4.473.595.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023