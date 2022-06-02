Remsons Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.58 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.58 crore in March 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 76.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022 up 3.32% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022 up 51.04% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in March 2021.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 199.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.