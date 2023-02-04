Remsons Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.59 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.59 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 80.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2022 up 15.82% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in December 2021.

Read More