    Remsons Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.59 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Remsons Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.59 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 80.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2022 up 15.82% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

    Remsons Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.5981.2280.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.5981.2280.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.4056.8252.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.540.941.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.26-5.05-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8214.0613.51
    Depreciation2.272.121.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.739.107.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.093.224.37
    Other Income0.740.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.833.244.43
    Interest1.921.481.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.911.763.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.911.763.00
    Tax0.860.651.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.051.121.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.051.121.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.051.121.92
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.591.953.36
    Diluted EPS3.591.953.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.591.953.36
    Diluted EPS3.591.953.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
