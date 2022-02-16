Remsons Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.46 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.46 crore in December 2021 down 1.05% from Rs. 81.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021 down 27.54% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2020.

Remsons Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.64 in December 2020.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 217.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 69.60% over the last 12 months.