Remi Securities Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 23.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 22.68% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Remi Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2020.