Remi Securities Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 23.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 26.87% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Remi Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2020.

Remi Securities shares closed at 13.99 on August 24, 2021 (BSE)