Remi Securities Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 22.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 22.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020 up 96.7% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 60% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Remi Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2019.