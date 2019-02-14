Remi Sales Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, up 25.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in December 2018 up 25.8% from Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 up 142.44% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 up 143.7% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2017.

Remi Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 18.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 44.69 in December 2017.