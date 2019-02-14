Remi Sales Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore, up 25.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Sales and Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.78 crore in December 2018 up 25.8% from Rs. 28.44 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 up 142.44% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 up 143.7% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2017.
Remi Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 18.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 44.69 in December 2017.
|
|Remi Sales and Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.78
|29.06
|28.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.78
|29.06
|28.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.08
|22.37
|22.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.53
|-0.43
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|3.24
|2.86
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|2.36
|6.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|1.40
|-3.96
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|1.54
|-3.81
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.49
|1.51
|-3.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.49
|1.51
|-3.81
|Tax
|0.41
|0.29
|-1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.08
|1.22
|-2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.08
|1.22
|-2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.97
|21.38
|-44.69
|Diluted EPS
|18.97
|21.38
|-44.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.97
|21.38
|-44.69
|Diluted EPS
|18.97
|21.38
|-44.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited