Remi Elektrotec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.67 crore, up 26.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.67 crore in December 2020 up 26.67% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020 up 17.01% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020 up 6.46% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2019.

Remi Elektrotec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2019.

Remi Elektrotec shares closed at 12.08 on September 09, 2020 (BSE)