Remi Elektrotec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.55 crore, up 23.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.55 crore in December 2018 up 23.1% from Rs. 21.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2018 up 157.57% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2018 up 56.83% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2017.

Remi Elektrotec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2017.

Remi Elektrotec shares closed at 10.97 on April 26, 2016 (BSE)