Remi Edelstahl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore in March 2023 down 11.58% from Rs. 43.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 253.77% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 5.93% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022.

Remi Edelstahl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 37.29 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.