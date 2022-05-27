Remi Edelstahl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore, up 27.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore in March 2022 up 27.68% from Rs. 34.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 94.26% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 down 24.7% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.

Remi Edelstahl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 31.35 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)