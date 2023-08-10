English
    Remi Edelstahl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, down 40.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in June 2023 down 40.87% from Rs. 35.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 648.21% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 95.3% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

    Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 50.68 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months and 44.80% over the last 12 months.

    Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.1938.5535.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.1938.5535.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1019.5431.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.950.040.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.9110.67-4.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.151.96
    Depreciation0.870.930.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.934.104.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.011.120.53
    Other Income0.200.320.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.801.450.58
    Interest0.350.920.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.160.530.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.160.530.20
    Tax-0.330.170.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.830.360.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.830.360.15
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.750.320.14
    Diluted EPS-0.750.320.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.750.320.14
    Diluted EPS-0.750.320.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

