Remi Edelstahl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, down 40.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in June 2023 down 40.87% from Rs. 35.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 648.21% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 95.3% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 50.68 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months and 44.80% over the last 12 months.