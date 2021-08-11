Remi Edelstahl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, up 131.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in June 2021 up 131.3% from Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 119.71% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2021 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Remi Edelstahl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2020.

Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 24.65 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.90% returns over the last 6 months and 36.57% over the last 12 months.