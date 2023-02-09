 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Remi Edelstahl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore, down 6.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 206.13% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.05 35.37 26.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.05 35.37 26.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.63 29.20 21.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.04 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.57 -1.14 -3.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.05 2.12 2.31
Depreciation 0.92 0.92 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.00 4.07 4.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.16 0.61
Other Income 0.29 0.20 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.35 0.62
Interest 0.46 0.30 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.51 0.05 0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.51 0.05 0.49
Tax -0.12 0.02 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 0.03 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 0.03 0.37
Equity Share Capital 10.98 10.98 10.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.03 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.03 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.03 0.33
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.03 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited