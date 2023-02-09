Remi Edelstahl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore, down 6.85% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 206.13% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.
Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 47.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 22.08% over the last 12 months.
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.05
|35.37
|26.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.05
|35.37
|26.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.63
|29.20
|21.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.04
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.57
|-1.14
|-3.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|2.12
|2.31
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.92
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.00
|4.07
|4.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.16
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.20
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.35
|0.62
|Interest
|0.46
|0.30
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|0.05
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|0.05
|0.49
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.02
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.03
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.03
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.98
|10.98
|10.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
