    Remi Edelstahl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore, down 6.85% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 206.13% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

    Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.0535.3726.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.0535.3726.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6329.2021.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.040.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.57-1.14-3.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.052.122.31
    Depreciation0.920.920.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.004.074.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.160.61
    Other Income0.290.200.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.350.62
    Interest0.460.300.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.510.050.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.510.050.49
    Tax-0.120.020.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.390.030.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.390.030.37
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.9810.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.030.33
    Diluted EPS-0.350.030.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.030.33
    Diluted EPS-0.350.030.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
