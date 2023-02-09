Remi Edelstahl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore, down 6.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 206.13% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 47.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 22.08% over the last 12 months.