Remi Edelstahl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.96 crore, up 128.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.96 crore in December 2018 up 128.71% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 up 159.05% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018 up 43.54% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

Remi Edelstahl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Remi Edelstahl shares closed at 36.85 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)