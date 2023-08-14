Remedium Lifeca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 330.46 crore, up 232.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.46 crore in June 2023 up 232.7% from Rs. 99.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2023 down 19.24% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2023 up 10.14% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022.

Remedium Lifeca EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.05 in June 2022.

Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 1,607.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,709.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3,191.87% over the last 12 months.