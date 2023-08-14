English
    Remedium Lifeca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 330.46 crore, up 232.7% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remedium Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 330.46 crore in June 2023 up 232.7% from Rs. 99.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2023 down 19.24% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2023 up 10.14% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022.

    Remedium Lifeca EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.05 in June 2022.

    Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 1,607.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,709.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3,191.87% over the last 12 months.

    Remedium Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations330.4675.5899.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations330.4675.5899.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods318.3071.8730.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.711.7161.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.290.14
    Depreciation0.010.010.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.894.610.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.27-2.916.50
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.27-2.916.50
    Interest---0.100.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.27-2.816.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.27-2.816.50
    Tax2.021.97--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.25-4.786.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.25-4.786.50
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.57-13.2818.05
    Diluted EPS14.57-13.2818.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.57-13.2818.05
    Diluted EPS14.57-13.2818.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:22 am

