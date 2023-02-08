Remedium Lifeca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.48 crore, down 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.48 crore in December 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 206.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 121.56% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 118.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.