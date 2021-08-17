Relish Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, up 167.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in June 2021 up 167.12% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 98.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

Relish Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

Relish Pharma shares closed at 71.25 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.58% returns over the last 6 months and 97.10% over the last 12 months.