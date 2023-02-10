 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Religare Enterprises Q3 loss widens to Rs 11.72 crore

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

The total income during the quarter was flat at Rs 8.5 crore, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

On consolidated basis, Religare Enterprises posted a loss of Rs 95.54 crore for the third quarter, as against loss of Rs 250.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

Religare Enterprises on Friday said its standalone net loss has widened to Rs 11.72 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses swelled to Rs 20.28 crore, as against Rs 10.7 crore earlier, it said.