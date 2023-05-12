Religare Enterp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in March 2023 down 7% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2023 up 400.95% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.50 crore in March 2023 up 569.03% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2022.

Religare Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 166.40 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and 57.06% over the last 12 months.