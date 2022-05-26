 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Religare Enterp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 198.61% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 up 198.61% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022 down 20.41% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2022 down 428.04% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 116.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.

Religare Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.77 1.54 1.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.77 1.54 1.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.02 5.56 4.12
Depreciation 0.74 0.34 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.09 -- 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.98 4.76 7.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.06 -9.12 -9.84
Other Income 2.67 7.02 8.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.39 -2.10 -1.42
Interest 0.28 0.05 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.68 -2.15 -2.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.68 -2.15 -2.48
Tax 0.00 -0.60 3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.67 -1.55 -5.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.67 -1.55 -5.54
Equity Share Capital 318.81 318.39 259.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.05 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.05 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.05 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.05 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
