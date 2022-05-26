Religare Enterp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 198.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 up 198.61% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022 down 20.41% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2022 down 428.04% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 116.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Religare Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.77
|1.54
|1.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.77
|1.54
|1.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.02
|5.56
|4.12
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.34
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.09
|--
|0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.98
|4.76
|7.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.06
|-9.12
|-9.84
|Other Income
|2.67
|7.02
|8.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.39
|-2.10
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.28
|0.05
|1.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.68
|-2.15
|-2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.68
|-2.15
|-2.48
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.60
|3.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.67
|-1.55
|-5.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.67
|-1.55
|-5.54
|Equity Share Capital
|318.81
|318.39
|259.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.05
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited