Religare Enterp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 198.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 up 198.61% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022 down 20.41% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2022 down 428.04% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 116.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.