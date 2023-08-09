English
    Religare Enterp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2023 down 51.94% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2023 up 57.26% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2023 up 64.56% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022.

    Religare Enterp shares closed at 204.35 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 64.20% over the last 12 months.

    Religare Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.295.374.40
    Other Operating Income0.82----
    Total Income From Operations2.115.374.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.288.216.69
    Depreciation1.530.870.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.13-0.810.88
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.396.9411.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.21-9.83-15.59
    Other Income6.1435.462.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.0725.63-13.51
    Interest6.165.580.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.2320.05-13.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.2320.05-13.78
    Tax-6.34-0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.8920.08-13.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.8920.08-13.78
    Equity Share Capital323.91323.56319.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.63-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.180.63-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.63-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.180.63-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

