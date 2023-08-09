Religare Enterp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 51.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2023 down 51.94% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2023 up 57.26% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2023 up 64.56% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 204.35 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 64.20% over the last 12 months.