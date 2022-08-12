Religare Enterp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 137.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in June 2022 up 137.98% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022 down 37.69% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022 down 51.24% from Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2021.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 126.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Religare Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.40
|5.77
|1.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.40
|5.77
|1.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|7.02
|6.51
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.74
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.88
|0.09
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.72
|6.98
|6.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.59
|-9.06
|-11.35
|Other Income
|2.08
|2.67
|2.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.51
|-6.39
|-8.82
|Interest
|0.27
|0.28
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.78
|-6.68
|-9.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.78
|-6.68
|-9.98
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.78
|-6.67
|-10.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.78
|-6.67
|-10.01
|Equity Share Capital
|319.22
|318.81
|259.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.14
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.14
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.14
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.14
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited