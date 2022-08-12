Religare Enterp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 137.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in June 2022 up 137.98% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022 down 37.69% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022 down 51.24% from Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 126.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.