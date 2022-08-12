 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Religare Enterp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, up 137.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in June 2022 up 137.98% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022 down 37.69% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022 down 51.24% from Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 126.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.

Religare Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.40 5.77 1.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.40 5.77 1.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.69 7.02 6.51
Depreciation 0.70 0.74 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.88 0.09 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.72 6.98 6.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.59 -9.06 -11.35
Other Income 2.08 2.67 2.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.51 -6.39 -8.82
Interest 0.27 0.28 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.78 -6.68 -9.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.78 -6.68 -9.98
Tax -- 0.00 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.78 -6.67 -10.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.78 -6.67 -10.01
Equity Share Capital 319.22 318.81 259.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.14 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.14 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.14 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.14 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Religare Enterp #Religare Enterprises #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.