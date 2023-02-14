 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Religare Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 284.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2022 up 284.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2022 down 654.67% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 down 213.07% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

Religare Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.94 7.30 1.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.94 7.30 1.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.23 7.88 5.56
Depreciation 0.72 0.71 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -0.18 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.84 6.58 4.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.85 -7.70 -9.12
Other Income 2.62 3.66 7.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.23 -4.04 -2.10
Interest 5.50 0.88 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.73 -4.92 -2.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.73 -4.92 -2.15
Tax -- 0.00 -0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.73 -4.92 -1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.73 -4.92 -1.55
Equity Share Capital 323.39 319.35 318.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 -0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.37 -0.15 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 -0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.37 -0.15 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
