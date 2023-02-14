Religare Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 284.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2022 up 284.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2022 down 654.67% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 down 213.07% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 155.25 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Religare Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.94
|7.30
|1.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.94
|7.30
|1.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.23
|7.88
|5.56
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.71
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.18
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.84
|6.58
|4.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.85
|-7.70
|-9.12
|Other Income
|2.62
|3.66
|7.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.23
|-4.04
|-2.10
|Interest
|5.50
|0.88
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.73
|-4.92
|-2.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.73
|-4.92
|-2.15
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|-0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.73
|-4.92
|-1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.73
|-4.92
|-1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|323.39
|319.35
|318.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.15
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
