Religare Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 284.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2022 up 284.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2022 down 654.67% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 down 213.07% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 155.25 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.