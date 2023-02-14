English
    Religare Enterp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 284.62% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2022 up 284.62% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2022 down 654.67% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 down 213.07% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

    Religare Enterp shares closed at 155.25 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.

    Religare Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.947.301.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.947.301.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.237.885.56
    Depreciation0.720.710.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.18--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.846.584.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.85-7.70-9.12
    Other Income2.623.667.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.23-4.04-2.10
    Interest5.500.880.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.73-4.92-2.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.73-4.92-2.15
    Tax--0.00-0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.73-4.92-1.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.73-4.92-1.55
    Equity Share Capital323.39319.35318.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.15-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.15-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.15-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.15-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am