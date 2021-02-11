Religare Enterp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2020 up 17.92% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020 up 82.15% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2020 up 59.18% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2019.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 66.70 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)