English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Religare Enterp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.65% from Rs. 794.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.09% from Rs. 429.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.12 crore in September 2022 up 138.95% from Rs. 169.74 crore in September 2021.

    Religare Enterp shares closed at 172.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.54% over the last 12 months.

    Religare Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,164.48950.50794.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,164.48950.50794.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost223.43229.28185.10
    Depreciation13.3514.3313.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies96.24-4.06318.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses797.56697.54554.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9013.42-276.85
    Other Income18.87100.5793.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.77113.99-182.86
    Interest197.16189.37189.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-144.39-75.38-372.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-144.39-75.38-372.53
    Tax32.330.8231.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-176.72-76.20-404.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-176.72-76.20-404.01
    Minority Interest207.150.21-25.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.43-75.99-429.14
    Equity Share Capital319.35319.22318.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.49-2.38-13.99
    Diluted EPS-6.49-2.38-14.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.49-2.38-13.99
    Diluted EPS-6.49-2.38-14.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Religare Enterp #Religare Enterprises #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am