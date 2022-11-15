Religare Enterp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.65% from Rs. 794.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.09% from Rs. 429.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.12 crore in September 2022 up 138.95% from Rs. 169.74 crore in September 2021.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 172.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.54% over the last 12 months.
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,164.48
|950.50
|794.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,164.48
|950.50
|794.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|223.43
|229.28
|185.10
|Depreciation
|13.35
|14.33
|13.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|96.24
|-4.06
|318.54
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|797.56
|697.54
|554.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.90
|13.42
|-276.85
|Other Income
|18.87
|100.57
|93.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.77
|113.99
|-182.86
|Interest
|197.16
|189.37
|189.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-144.39
|-75.38
|-372.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-144.39
|-75.38
|-372.53
|Tax
|32.33
|0.82
|31.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-176.72
|-76.20
|-404.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-176.72
|-76.20
|-404.01
|Minority Interest
|207.15
|0.21
|-25.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|30.43
|-75.99
|-429.14
|Equity Share Capital
|319.35
|319.22
|318.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.49
|-2.38
|-13.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.49
|-2.38
|-14.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.49
|-2.38
|-13.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.49
|-2.38
|-14.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited