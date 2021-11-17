Religare Enterp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 794.03 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 794.03 crore in September 2021 up 26.51% from Rs. 627.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 429.14 crore in September 2021 down 264.86% from Rs. 117.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 169.74 crore in September 2021 down 302.7% from Rs. 83.74 crore in September 2020.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 170.70 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.65% returns over the last 6 months and 232.10% over the last 12 months.