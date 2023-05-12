English
    Religare Enterp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.07 crore, up 46.56% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,396.07 crore in March 2023 up 46.56% from Rs. 952.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,481.82 crore in March 2023 up 668.7% from Rs. 612.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.83 crore in March 2023 up 136.84% from Rs. 131.24 crore in March 2022.

    Religare Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 107.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.21 in March 2022.

    Religare Enterp shares closed at 166.15 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and 48.48% over the last 12 months.

    Religare Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,396.071,165.43952.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,396.071,165.43952.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost243.69232.55234.69
    Depreciation14.3314.1313.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-93.32-67.78-16.95
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses999.03855.67606.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax232.34130.86114.35
    Other Income64.163.183.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.50134.04117.35
    Interest28.89212.65180.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax267.60-78.61-63.39
    Exceptional Items3,289.41----
    P/L Before Tax3,557.01-78.61-63.39
    Tax39.9316.94524.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,517.09-95.55-587.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,517.09-95.55-587.82
    Minority Interest-35.27-21.45-24.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,481.82-117.00-612.25
    Equity Share Capital323.56323.39318.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS107.64-3.64-19.21
    Diluted EPS105.91-3.68-19.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS107.64-3.64-19.21
    Diluted EPS105.91-3.68-19.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Religare Enterp #Religare Enterprises #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am