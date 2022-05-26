 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Religare Enterp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 952.56 crore, up 27.44% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 952.56 crore in March 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 747.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 612.25 crore in March 2022 down 582.53% from Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.24 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 117.53 crore in March 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 116.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.

Religare Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 952.56 826.94 747.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 952.56 826.94 747.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 234.69 198.28 146.93
Depreciation 13.89 13.52 14.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -16.95 77.99 -17.43
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 606.59 644.94 514.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.35 -107.80 89.31
Other Income 3.00 54.32 14.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.35 -53.47 103.40
Interest 180.73 196.71 190.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -63.39 -250.18 -87.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -63.39 -250.18 -87.19
Tax 524.44 0.32 -19.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -587.82 -250.50 -67.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -587.82 -250.50 -67.34
Minority Interest -24.34 0.87 -22.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 -0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -612.25 -249.64 -89.70
Equity Share Capital 318.81 318.39 259.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.21 -7.84 -3.46
Diluted EPS -19.22 -7.84 -3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.21 -7.84 -3.46
Diluted EPS -19.22 -7.84 -3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

