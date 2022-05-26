Religare Enterp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 952.56 crore, up 27.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 952.56 crore in March 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 747.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 612.25 crore in March 2022 down 582.53% from Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.24 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 117.53 crore in March 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 116.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.