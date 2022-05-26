Religare Enterp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 952.56 crore, up 27.44% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 952.56 crore in March 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 747.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 612.25 crore in March 2022 down 582.53% from Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.24 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 117.53 crore in March 2021.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 116.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.72% over the last 12 months.
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|952.56
|826.94
|747.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|952.56
|826.94
|747.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|234.69
|198.28
|146.93
|Depreciation
|13.89
|13.52
|14.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-16.95
|77.99
|-17.43
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|606.59
|644.94
|514.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|114.35
|-107.80
|89.31
|Other Income
|3.00
|54.32
|14.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.35
|-53.47
|103.40
|Interest
|180.73
|196.71
|190.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.39
|-250.18
|-87.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-63.39
|-250.18
|-87.19
|Tax
|524.44
|0.32
|-19.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-587.82
|-250.50
|-67.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-587.82
|-250.50
|-67.34
|Minority Interest
|-24.34
|0.87
|-22.35
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-612.25
|-249.64
|-89.70
|Equity Share Capital
|318.81
|318.39
|259.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.21
|-7.84
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-19.22
|-7.84
|-3.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.21
|-7.84
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-19.22
|-7.84
|-3.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
