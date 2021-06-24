Religare Enterp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 747.49 crore, up 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 747.49 crore in March 2021 up 17.29% from Rs. 637.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2021 up 78.14% from Rs. 410.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.53 crore in March 2021 up 211.1% from Rs. 105.79 crore in March 2020.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 125.45 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.37% returns over the last 6 months and 229.70% over the last 12 months.