Religare Enterp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 747.49 crore, up 17.29% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 747.49 crore in March 2021 up 17.29% from Rs. 637.27 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2021 up 78.14% from Rs. 410.28 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.53 crore in March 2021 up 211.1% from Rs. 105.79 crore in March 2020.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 125.45 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.37% returns over the last 6 months and 229.70% over the last 12 months.
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|747.49
|612.58
|187.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|449.97
|Total Income From Operations
|747.49
|612.58
|637.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|146.93
|145.48
|140.51
|Depreciation
|14.13
|14.28
|13.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-17.43
|7.91
|196.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|514.55
|387.30
|416.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.31
|57.61
|-129.66
|Other Income
|14.09
|7.83
|10.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.40
|65.44
|-119.25
|Interest
|190.59
|179.89
|297.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-87.19
|-114.45
|-416.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-87.19
|-114.45
|-416.50
|Tax
|-19.85
|-1.98
|-0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.34
|-112.46
|-415.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.34
|-112.46
|-415.76
|Minority Interest
|-22.35
|-0.98
|5.57
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-89.70
|-113.45
|-410.28
|Equity Share Capital
|259.41
|258.93
|258.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-4.38
|-15.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|-4.38
|-15.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-4.38
|-15.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|-4.38
|-15.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited