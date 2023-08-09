English
    Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.63 crore, up 35.15% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,284.63 crore in June 2023 up 35.15% from Rs. 950.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.57 crore in June 2023 up 138.91% from Rs. 75.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.84 crore in June 2023 up 21.45% from Rs. 128.32 crore in June 2022.

    Religare Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2022.

    Religare Enterp shares closed at 204.20 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.39% returns over the last 6 months and 57.02% over the last 12 months.

    Religare Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.771,396.07950.50
    Other Operating Income1,092.85----
    Total Income From Operations1,284.631,396.07950.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost229.87243.69229.28
    Depreciation18.6814.3314.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-14.32-93.32-4.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses931.07999.03697.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.32232.3413.42
    Other Income17.8464.16100.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.16296.50113.99
    Interest25.5828.89189.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.58267.60-75.38
    Exceptional Items--3,289.41--
    P/L Before Tax111.583,557.01-75.38
    Tax19.0639.930.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.533,517.09-76.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.533,517.09-76.20
    Minority Interest-62.96-35.270.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.573,481.82-75.99
    Equity Share Capital323.91323.56319.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.95107.64-2.38
    Diluted EPS1.90105.91-2.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.95107.64-2.38
    Diluted EPS1.90105.91-2.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Religare Enterp #Religare Enterprises #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

