Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.63 crore, up 35.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,284.63 crore in June 2023 up 35.15% from Rs. 950.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.57 crore in June 2023 up 138.91% from Rs. 75.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.84 crore in June 2023 up 21.45% from Rs. 128.32 crore in June 2022.

Religare Enterp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2022.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 204.20 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.39% returns over the last 6 months and 57.02% over the last 12 months.