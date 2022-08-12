Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 950.50 crore, up 47.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 950.50 crore in June 2022 up 47.71% from Rs. 643.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.99 crore in June 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 252.85 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.32 crore in June 2022 up 180.44% from Rs. 159.53 crore in June 2021.
Religare Enterp shares closed at 126.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Religare Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|950.50
|952.56
|643.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|950.50
|952.56
|643.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|229.28
|234.69
|187.18
|Depreciation
|14.33
|13.89
|12.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-4.06
|-16.95
|9.97
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|697.54
|606.59
|609.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.42
|114.35
|-176.52
|Other Income
|100.57
|3.00
|4.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|113.99
|117.35
|-172.40
|Interest
|189.37
|180.73
|172.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.38
|-63.39
|-344.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-75.38
|-63.39
|-344.86
|Tax
|0.82
|524.44
|-48.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.20
|-587.82
|-296.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.20
|-587.82
|-296.08
|Minority Interest
|0.21
|-24.34
|43.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.08
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-75.99
|-612.25
|-252.85
|Equity Share Capital
|319.22
|318.81
|259.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-19.21
|-9.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-19.22
|-9.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-19.21
|-9.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-19.22
|-9.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited