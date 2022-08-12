 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 950.50 crore, up 47.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 950.50 crore in June 2022 up 47.71% from Rs. 643.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.99 crore in June 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 252.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.32 crore in June 2022 up 180.44% from Rs. 159.53 crore in June 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 126.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.

Religare Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 950.50 952.56 643.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 950.50 952.56 643.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 229.28 234.69 187.18
Depreciation 14.33 13.89 12.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -4.06 -16.95 9.97
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 697.54 606.59 609.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.42 114.35 -176.52
Other Income 100.57 3.00 4.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.99 117.35 -172.40
Interest 189.37 180.73 172.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -75.38 -63.39 -344.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -75.38 -63.39 -344.86
Tax 0.82 524.44 -48.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -76.20 -587.82 -296.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -76.20 -587.82 -296.08
Minority Interest 0.21 -24.34 43.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.08 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -75.99 -612.25 -252.85
Equity Share Capital 319.22 318.81 259.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 -19.21 -9.75
Diluted EPS -2.38 -19.22 -9.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 -19.21 -9.75
Diluted EPS -2.38 -19.22 -9.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Religare Enterp #Religare Enterprises #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.