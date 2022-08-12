Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 950.50 crore, up 47.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 950.50 crore in June 2022 up 47.71% from Rs. 643.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.99 crore in June 2022 up 69.95% from Rs. 252.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.32 crore in June 2022 up 180.44% from Rs. 159.53 crore in June 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 126.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.