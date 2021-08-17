Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 643.48 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.48 crore in June 2021 up 27.12% from Rs. 506.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 252.85 crore in June 2021 down 34.71% from Rs. 187.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 159.53 crore in June 2021 down 3054.26% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2020.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 150.20 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.51% returns over the last 6 months and 343.07% over the last 12 months.