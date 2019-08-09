Religare Enterp Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 532.29 crore, down 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.29 crore in June 2019 down 6.7% from Rs. 570.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.77 crore in June 2019 up 5.79% from Rs. 91.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.94 crore in June 2019 down 20.87% from Rs. 118.71 crore in June 2018.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 31.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 67.28% returns over the last 6 months and -31.09% over the last 12 months.